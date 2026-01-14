MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Iran judiciary signals swift trials and executions after protests despite Trump warning

Iran's judiciary chief on Wednesday signalled that those detained during nationwide protests would face fast trials and executions, brushing aside warnings from US President Donald Trump.

Reuters Published 14.01.26, 05:15 PM
Iranians attend a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran

Iranians attend a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran Reuters

The head of Iran's judiciary signalled Wednesday there would be fast trials and executions ahead for those detained in nationwide protests despite a warning from US President Donald Trump.

Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television online.

Mohseni-Ejei said: “If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly.”

He added: “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn't have the same effect. If we want to do something, we have to do that fast.”

His comments stand as a direct challenge to Trump, who warned Iran about executions an interview with CBS aired Tuesday:

“We will take very strong action,” Trump warned. “If they do such a thing, we will take very strong action.”

