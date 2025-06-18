Iran-Israel conflict: Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan defers protest for two weeks due to global tensions

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has postponed his party's planned nationwide protest for two weeks due to ongoing global developments following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Earlier last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had said he will lead his party’s upcoming protest against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government at the Centre, from prison.

However, the exact date of the protest was not announced.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Khan's sister Noreen Niazi said the PTI leader has decided to postpone his planned nationwide movement for two weeks in response to the current international situation following the Iran-Israel conflict and stressed the need for national unity amid escalating regional tensions, The News International newspaper reported.

"Imran Khan is aware of global developments and has stressed the importance of national cohesion," she added.

“We are awaiting policy statements from the prime minister, president, and field marshal before proceeding further,” Niazi was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

She added that although Khan had not met anyone over the past week, he remained aware of global affairs and believed the situation would have direct consequences for Pakistan.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

