Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region: Iranian official

President Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something 'much bigger' than a ceasefire

AP Published 18.06.25, 01:54 PM
A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning Wednesday that an American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting his country would spark “an all-out war.”

Esmail Baghaei made the comments in an interview live on Al Jazeera English. It was his first in the ongoing conflict.

Baghaei said: “Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.”

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something “much bigger” than a ceasefire. The US has also sent more warplanes to the region.

Thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. The conflict has disrupted flight patterns across the region.

