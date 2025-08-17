MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three killed, eight injured after shooter opens fire in New York City club

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City

AP Published 17.08.25, 07:55 PM
Representational Image Shutterstock

Three people are dead and eight others wounded after a shooting in a crowded New York City club early Sunday morning.

Investigators believe a shooter or shooters opened fire with multiple weapons at Taste of the City Lounge in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Crown Heights after "a dispute" just before 3:30 am, killing three men, New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

“It's a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” Tisch said at a news briefing. She said officers are investigating at least 36 shell casings from the lounge, as well as a firearm that was discovered in a nearby street.

Those wounded in the shooting, including three women, are being treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, she said. The ages the victims range from 27 to 61.

The shooting comes amid a record low year for gun violence in New York City.

“I mean, we have the lowest numbers of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York,” she said. “Something like this is, of course, thank God an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning, but we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down.”

