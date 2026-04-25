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regular-article-logo Saturday, 25 April 2026

Iran executes man over alleged Mossad links and role in January protests

Human rights activists long have said Iran convicts people in closed-door trials without allowing defendants to properly defend themselves

AP Published 25.04.26, 02:39 PM
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Iran hanged a man Saturday over alleged ties to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and his participation in anti-government protests in January. Erfan Kiani was the latest in a series of executions in Iran following the war and nationwide protests.

The Mizan news agency of Iran's judiciary announced Kiani was convicted of charges including attacks on security forces in the city of Asfahn in January. The agency claimed he was on a "mission for Mossad" without offering evidence.

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Human rights activists long have said Iran convicts people in closed-door trials without allowing defendants to properly defend themselves.

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There recently have been multiple executions of alleged spies, as well as protesters and those affiliated with an Iranian exiled opposition group.

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