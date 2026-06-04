Several staff members were injured ​when the nose gear of a Boeing ‌787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt airport on Thursday, its operator Lufthansa said.

"Passengers ​had not yet boarded," a company spokesperson ​said in an emailed statement, adding that ⁠crew members and ground staff were on ​board the aircraft at the time of ​the incident, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

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"Several staff members were injured and are currently receiving medical ​treatment," the company added.

A Reuters photographer saw ​multiple emergency vehicles parked around the two-engine widebody aircraft, ‌which ⁠partly lay on its belly.

The incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. (1045 GMT), and the jet was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles as ​flight LH450, ​Lufthansa said.

"We ⁠are currently investigating the exact circumstances with the relevant authorities," the ​company added.

The 787, of which Lufthansa ​operates ⁠the 787-9 variant, is a relatively new addition for the group, which is planning to gradually ⁠phase ​out less efficient jets ​and simplify its fleet.