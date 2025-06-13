MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 13 June 2025

Indians in Iran advised to avoid unnecessary travel after Israel launches strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion, claiming the offensive struck at the core of Iran’s nuclear ambitions

PTI Published 13.06.25, 10:03 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Indians in Iran on Friday were advised by the embassy here to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Embassy in Tehran in an advisory posted on X said, "In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities."

Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Iran-Israel Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Explosions rock Iran as Israel targets military sites, declares state of emergency

Two U.S. officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Israel had begun carrying out strikes on Iran and there was no U.S. assistance or involvement in the operation
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the crash
Quote left Quote right

30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It happened so quickly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT