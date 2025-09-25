MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 25 September 2025

Indian-origin man charged with murder of 71-year-old sex offender in California's Fremont

According to court documents, Varun Suresh allegedly said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because 'they hurt children'

PTI Published 25.09.25, 07:14 PM
Varun Suresh

Varun Suresh X/@draakriti01

An Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California, US media reported.

Varun Suresh, 29, is suspected of chasing and stabbing the victim last week in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to court documents, Suresh allegedly said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die", Fox KTVU news portal reported.

Also Read

Suresh has also been charged with being an armed individual, causing great bodily injury and residential burglary.

“Investigation revealed that Suresh specifically targeted the victim because of the victim’s age and previous offences,” Fremont police said in a statement. The police said that Suresh chased the victim into an unrelated home to continue inflicting harm.

The victim was identified as David Brimmer, Fox KTVU reported. When officers arrived, they located Brimmer unresponsive on the ground, it said. They found the victim with several stab wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Suresh did not know Brimmer before the alleged killing, and instead found his information on the California Megan's Law Website, the report said, citing court documents.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Origin Murder
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From 360-degree brilliance to single-digit struggles: Suryakumar’s slide under captaincy

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs on Wednesday, but their captain’s batting betrayed neither fluency nor assurance
Sonam Wangchuk.
Quote left Quote right

Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT