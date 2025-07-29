Indian-origin man Abhay Nayak shouts 'Allahu Akbar' and 'death to Trump' in UK flight, detained

A mid-air scare gripped passengers aboard an EasyJet flight from Luton to Glasgow on Sunday morning after a 41-year-old Indian-origin man allegedly shouted bomb threats and political slogans, prompting an emergency response and his arrest upon landing.

The man, identified as Abhay Nayak of Luton, reportedly emerged from the aircraft toilet shouting “Allahu Akbar” and claiming he had a bomb.

Eyewitnesses said Nayak began ranting about US President Donald Trump, yelling “death to America, death to Trump” and claiming he wanted to “send a message” while Trump was visiting Scotland.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media.

Panic spread through the cabin as the incident unfolded. Nayak is seen being wrestled to the ground by fellow passengers and pinned down in the aisle. Flight attendants can be seen checking his belongings while passengers look on anxiously.

The pilot declared a mid-air emergency and made a rapid descent. The flight landed safely at Glasgow Airport around 8:20am, where the aircraft was directed to a remote stand and met by police officers. Nayak was immediately taken into custody.

Authorities confirmed that no explosives were found on board. The suspect was not carrying any weapons, and while counter-terrorism officers initially assessed the situation, Nayak is not facing terrorism-related charges.

On Monday, Nayak appeared before Paisley Sheriff Court, where he was charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft under the UK’s air navigation laws.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for next week.

According to a report by the New York Post, Nayak was found in possession of documents suggesting he held Indian nationality with refugee status, although UK authorities have not publicly confirmed these details.

Officials have yet to comment on Nayak’s motives, or why he shouted “Allahu Akbar”.