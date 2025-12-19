MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 19 December 2025

Indian-origin cab driver charged with rape of unconscious passenger in California

The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 19.12.25, 03:55 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 35-year-old Indian-origin cab driver has been charged in the US state of California for the alleged rape of an unconscious passenger, according to the district attorney’s office.

The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sekhon, who worked as a driver for a cab-hailing service provider, picked up the victim outside a bar late on November 27 to take her home.

Prosecutors alleged that Sekhon continued driving after the ride had ended and sexually assaulted the victim, who was intoxicated and had passed out.

Sekhon was arrested on Monday and charged with rape of an unconscious person, along with an aggravating factor citing the victim’s particular vulnerability.

He remains in custody, with bail set at USD 500,000. An early disposition conference in the case has been scheduled for December 29.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Origin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Kolkata’s ‘mini-Bangladesh’, everyone’s a suspect. Never mind facts, or evidence

The Telegraph Online visits the slums on the outskirts of the Bengal capital that the BJP says are a ‘hub of illegal immigrants’. The reality on the ground is quite different
People walk along the front of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, after White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt announced that the Kennedy Center board decided to rename the institution the Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 18, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT