Indian-origin cab driver charged with rape of unconscious passenger in California

A 35-year-old Indian-origin cab driver has been charged in the US state of California for the alleged rape of an unconscious passenger, according to the district attorney’s office.

The accused, Simranjit Singh Sekhon of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, Sekhon, who worked as a driver for a cab-hailing service provider, picked up the victim outside a bar late on November 27 to take her home.

Prosecutors alleged that Sekhon continued driving after the ride had ended and sexually assaulted the victim, who was intoxicated and had passed out.

Sekhon was arrested on Monday and charged with rape of an unconscious person, along with an aggravating factor citing the victim’s particular vulnerability.

He remains in custody, with bail set at USD 500,000. An early disposition conference in the case has been scheduled for December 29.