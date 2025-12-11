Indian national gets over seven years in federal prison for US elderly fraud scheme

A 38-year-old Indian national, Ligneshkumar H. Patel, has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his involvement in an "imposter scam" that defrauded 11 victims, including elderly individuals across five US states, officials said.

Patel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and financial institution fraud, and two counts of wire fraud. In addition, the judge ordered him to pay more than USD 2 million in restitution, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Imposter scams are international conspiracies often using US-based money mules to meet victims in person to take their money,” said US Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “The US Attorney’s Office prosecutes these fraudsters aggressively, and anyone who targets elderly victims will face certain justice."

According to court documents, Patel drove to the residences of at least 11 elderly victims in five states, stealing assets totaling USD 2,231,216.99. He operated within a broader conspiracy involving at least 85 additional victims, with an intended loss exceeding USD 6.9 million.

"This case highlights the serious consequences for individuals who prey on the elderly through sophisticated fraud schemes,” said Matthew J. Scarpino, special agent in charge of HSI Chicago.

"HSI remains dedicated to protecting our communities from financial crimes and ensuring that those responsible are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Patel admitted to acting as a courier, or “money mule,” collecting money and gold from victims in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin to further the conspiracy, according to the statement.

The investigation was carried out by Homeland Security Investigations and the Edwardsville Police Department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Reed prosecuting the case, local media reported.