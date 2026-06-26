Tourist visa to Bangladesh resumes after 2 years as India eases travel curbs

India on Thursday decided to resume tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals from Sunday after nearly two years.

This was announced in Dhaka by India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, soon after he presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

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"I am very happy to announce that we are resuming our normal visa applications for tourist visas, which can be submitted from June 28, 2026. We will continue to facilitate medical visas in urgent cases on humanitarian consideration and grounds. Visa applications continue to be issued through the five visa centres — Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Sylhet and Khulna… We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations," Trivedi said in his brief remarks to the media at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka.

India had suspended tourist visas in August 2024, soon after the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the face of widespread protests against her regime, and continued with the suspension as bilateral relations with Dhaka remained frosty under the caretaker government of Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus.

In a related development, the home ministry issued an order granting Trivedi cabinet minister status in the Table of Precedence — the official hierarchy of government functionaries. The order clarified that this is a "measure personal to him without amending the Table of Precedence".

Trivedi is not a career diplomat, and his selection for the post signals that he carries some political heft.