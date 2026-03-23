MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

India, China hit hardest as Trump-era visa curbs slash US approvals: Report

Between January and August 2025, the US State Department approved 11% fewer permanent resident and temporary visas compared with the same period in 2024, according to data released in early March

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 23.03.26, 01:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

India and China have emerged as the biggest losers under the Trump administration’s tighter immigration policies, with the US issuing significantly fewer visas across categories in 2025, a media report said.

According to State Department data released earlier this month, the US issued around 2.5 lakh fewer visas between January and August 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. Overall, approvals for permanent resident and temporary visas dropped by 11 per cent year-on-year, impacting students, workers and family members of citizens and legal residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decline does not include tourist visas, which also fell during the period, The Washington Post reported.

The sharpest drop was seen among Indian and Chinese nationals, with visas issued to them falling by about 84,000 compared to the previous year—largely due to a decline in international students and workers.

Student visas saw a steep fall, dropping from over 3.44 lakh between January and August 2024 to just above 2.38 lakh during the same period in 2025. Business and tourism visas also dipped by about 3.4 per cent, translating to a reduction of nearly two lakh visas.

Family-based immigration categories were also affected. Family preference visas—covering adult children and siblings of US citizens—fell by more than 27 per cent, or over 44,000 visas.

Other categories saw similar contractions. Visas issued to sea and airline workers dropped by 30,876, while those for cultural exchange visitors declined by 29,594. Fiancé/spouse visas nearly halved, falling from 37,229 in the first eight months of 2024 to 18,894 in the same period this year.

Defending the policy, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement that “President Trump was elected with a resounding mandate to put American citizens first and every policy decision he’s made has reflected that priority.”

In a statement to The Washington Post, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said: “A visa is a privilege, not a right. Unlike the Biden administration, President Trump is not willing to compromise the safety of American citizens to allow mass migration of unvetted foreign nationals into our country.”

RELATED TOPICS

Visa United States Donald Trump
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran war is ‘major threat’ to world economy, ‘no country will be immune’: IEA chief

International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol sounds second warning, share markets across the world nosedive as US President Donald Trump and Tehran talk tough at each other
Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

This year's G20 is headed by the US, result will be nothing more than rants, taunts by Trump

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT