India-Australia ties 'never been more consequential', says PM Albanese ahead of Modi visit

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday described ties with India as having "never been more consequential" as he confirmed Narendra Modi's visit to Australia next week for the Annual Leaders' Summit.

"I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit," Albanese said, adding that the partnership fostered peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. He also highlighted growing cooperation in trade, defence, security and technology, saying it was delivering benefits for both countries.

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Albanese's office described India as Australia's "critical economic partner", noting that it is the world's fourth largest and fastest-growing economy. It said the relationship was anchored in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as strong economic and cultural ties.



Modi will visit Melbourne from July 8 to 10 as part of a three-nation tour that begins in Indonesia on July 6 and concludes in New Zealand on July 11.

Albanese and Modi last met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in 2025.

The leaders will hold bilateral talks in Melbourne during the visit. Modi will also call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn AC, participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address a gathering of the Indian diaspora, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

The Indian High Commission in Canberra welcomed the announcement, saying the visit reflected the depth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the two countries' shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific.