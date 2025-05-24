Imran Khan says talks only with Pakistan military, calls govt a powerless puppet of Form-47

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he wants to negotiate only with the military establishment, adding that it is pointless to hold talks with the “puppet” PML-N government.

Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 and facing multiple cases which were launched after his government was toppled in April 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Engaging in any talks with the puppet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is pointless. This illegitimate Form-47 installed government has already wasted two months. Its only objective is to cling to false authority. It holds no real power," Khan posted on X.

"Talks will only be held with those who actually hold power (military establishment) , and only in the national interest. I do not fear hardship as my resolve remains strong," Khan added.

Khan claimed that the baseless political cases against him and other PTI members, forced abductions, and coerced press conferences are designed to make members publicly disassociate from the party.

“All prove that the rule of law has been entirely dismantled. What we now have is the law of the jungle," he added.

Khan, currently imprisoned at the high-security Adiala Jail, said that the baseless trials related to the events of May 9, 2023 have resumed once again.

"May 9th was a false flag operation. No CCTV footage has been presented to this day, and the past two years have made it abundantly clear that its sole objective was to crush PTI.

“The truth will be evident to all if the CCTV footage of that day is made public," added Khan.

The PTI supremo denied that any one from the military or else approached him to cut a deal. "No one has approached me for any negotiations. News claiming otherwise is entirely false," he declared.

Khan also claimed that he is not allowed to speak to his children, meetings with his family are arbitrarily delayed for days and “even my personal physician is not permitted to see me. Despite this, I will continue to stand firm for the sake of my nation," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.