Monday, 19 May 2025

Illegal immigration: US announces visa restrictions on travel agencies based in India

PTI Published 19.05.25, 08:01 PM
Representational image.

The US said it is imposing visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies in India for knowingly facilitating “illegal immigration” to the United States.

“Mission India’s Consular Affairs and Diplomatic Security Service work every day across our Embassy and Consulates to actively identify and target those engaged in facilitating illegal immigration and human smuggling and trafficking operations,” the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Department of State is “taking steps today to impose visa restrictions on owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies based and operating in India for knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States”, it said.

The statement added that the US will “continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against owners, executives, and senior officials of travel agencies to cut off alien smuggling networks”.

“Our immigration policy aims not only to inform foreign nationals about the dangers of illegal immigration to the United States but also to hold accountable individuals who violate our laws, including facilitators of illegal immigration,” the State Department said, adding that enforcing US immigration laws and policies is critical to upholding the rule of law and protecting Americans.

It said this visa restriction policy is global and even applies to individuals who otherwise qualify for the Visa Waiver Programme.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

