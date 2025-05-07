MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thursday, 08 May 2025

If I can do anything to help, I will be there: President Trump on tensions between India, Pak

PTI Published 07.05.25, 11:56 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump File image

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump said if he could do anything to help, “I will be there” and wants the escalating conflict between the two countries to “stop”.

“Oh it’s so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat so hopefully they can stop now. I know them both, we get along with both the countries very well.

"Good relationships with both and I want to see it stop. And If I can do anything to help I will be there,” Trump said in response to a question on the ‘war’ between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, Trump said he hopes that the hostilities will end "very quickly".

"It’s a shame, he said, adding, "We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past." "They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said.

Asked if he has any message for the countries, he said, “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.” India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Punjab in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the missile strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and PoK, and firing on the Line of Control.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Pakistan Relations Donald Trump
