‘I am also an overseas Indian citizen’: EU Council chief Antonio Costa flaunts OCI card

European Council President Antonio Costa on Tuesday said he was "very proud" of his ancestral roots in Goa where his father's family came from and asserted that the connection between Europe and India is "something personal to me".

In his remarks at a press statement delivered at the Hyderabad House here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the EU leader said he was "also an overseas Indian citizen", as he pulled out his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card from his suit's pocket and showed it to the gathering.

Meant for persons of Indian origin who are foreign nationals, the OCI Scheme was introduced by amending the Citizenship Act, 1955 in August 2005.

A registered OCI is granted a multiple-entry, multi-purpose, life-long visa for visiting India. However, an OCI does not confer political rights, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday hosted von der Leyen and Costa for India-European Union (EU) summit talks here against the backdrop of new fissures in ties between Europe and the US.

The EU leaders graced the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path as chief guests on Monday.

"Thank you dear Prime Minister Modi, for welcoming us on this special occasion. We were privileged yesterday to be your Chief Guests for the Republic Day celebrations, such an impressive display of India's capabilities and diversity," Costa said in his remarks.

India and Europe on Tuesday announced sealing of an ambitious free trade agreement (FTA), billed as "mother of all deals", that came against the backdrop of a fractious global environment and trade disruptions largely caused by Washington's policy on tariffs.

In his address, Costa further said, "Today is a historic moment. We are opening a new chapter in our relations – on trade, on security, on people-to-people ties." "I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me, it has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from. And, the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me," he said.

Goa, earlier a Portuguese territory for many centuries, was liberated from Portuguese colonial rule on December 19, 1961.

Costa was born in Lisbon, Portugal on July 17, 1961, nearly five months before the liberation of Goa.

In line with their vision for a rules-based global order, India and the EU, a 27-nation bloc, also rolled out a joint comprehensive strategic agenda for the next five years and firmed up 13 pacts, including one on the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA.

"Also because we conclude today our trade negotiations, we relaunched at the Leaders' meeting that I had the pleasure to host, in May 2021, in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world: at a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners," he said.

"Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level," Costa said.

