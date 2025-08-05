‘Go back to your country’: Indian-origin taxi driver assaulted in Dublin amid spate of racist attacks

An Indian-origin taxi driver was attacked in Dublin on Friday night, marking the latest in a troubling series of racially motivated assaults against members of the Indian community in Ireland.

Lakhvir Singh, who has lived in Ireland for over 23 years, told Dublin Live that he was assaulted by two passengers he had picked up and dropped off in the Ballymun suburb of Dublin.

“They opened the door and hit me twice on the head with a bottle,” Singh said, recounting how the attackers fled after allegedly shouting: “Go back to your own country.”

"In 10 years I've never seen anything like this happen," he added. "I'm really scared now and I'm off the road at the moment. It will be very hard to go back. My children are really scared."

Singh was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A local police (Gardai) spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway.

“Gardaí are investigating an assault reported to have occurred in Poppintree, Ballymun, Dublin 11 at approximately 11:45 pm on Friday, 1st August 2025. A man, aged in his 40s, was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injury. Investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Dublin issued an advisory, warning of an uptick in assaults on Indian nationals and urging citizens to exercise caution.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently,” read the statement.

“The embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned in Ireland in this regard. At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours.”

Emergency contact numbers for citizens in distress were also shared in the advisory.

On July 19, a 40-year-old Indian man was beaten in another incident in Tallaght, south-west Dublin. The attack was described by locals as “mindless, racist violence”, reported PTI.

The man, accused of inappropriate behaviour around children, was reportedly targeted by a group of around ten teenagers. Irish police later stated there was no basis to the allegations against him.

Jennifer Murray, a local resident who assisted the victim, posted a video on Meta and said, “At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght.”

She also refuted the child misconduct claims, clarifying that the man was “miles away from the playground” at the time of the incident.

Dr. Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist at WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway, shared on LinkedIn that he too was recently assaulted near his Dublin apartment.

“Yesterday evening, I suffered a brutal, unprovoked racist attack near my apartment in Dublin,” Yadav wrote.

“After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement.”

Yadav said he suffered a fractured cheekbone and called for urgent intervention by both Irish and Indian authorities.

“This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin—on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators.”

Dr. Yadav concluded his post with an appeal, “We deserve to feel safe. We deserve to walk on the streets without fear. I request concrete measures from the Government of Ireland, Embassy of India Dublin, and Ministry of External Affairs.”

Local leaders and community groups have condemned the surge in racially motivated violence.

Councillor Baby Pereppadan of the Fine Gael party, representing Tallaght South, emphasised the role of Indian migrants in Ireland’s economy: “People need to understand that many Indian people moving to Ireland are here on work permits, to study and work in the healthcare sector or in IT and so on, providing critical skills.”

