Indian-origin man alleges racist assault in Dublin, suffers fractured cheekbone

An Indian-origin man has alleged that he was the victim of a racially motivated assault near his home in Dublin. Identified as Dr. Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist at the WiSAR Lab and Technology Gateway, he shared details of the incident in a LinkedIn post, describing it as a brutal and unprovoked attack by a group of teenagers.

"Yesterday evening, I suffered a brutal, unprovoked racist attack near my apartment in Dublin," Yadav wrote on LinkedIn two days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the assault occurred while he was out for a walk after dinner. “After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs—leaving me bleeding on the pavement,” he recounted.

Yadav added that he managed to call local authorities. “I managed to call the Gardaí, and an ambulance took me to Blanchardstown Hospital. The medical team confirmed my cheekbone is fractured, and I have now been referred for specialist care.”

In his post, Yadav linked his experience to a broader pattern of racial violence in Dublin. “This is not an isolated incident. Racist attacks on Indian men and other minorities are surging across Dublin—on buses, in housing estates, and on public streets. Yet, the government is silent. There is no action being taken against these perpetrators. They run free and are emboldened to attack again,” he wrote.

Calling for accountability, he said: “We deserve to feel safe. We deserve to walk on the streets without fear. I request concrete measures from the Government of Ireland, Embassy of India Dublin, Ministry of External Affairs, India, and Akhilesh Mishra to protect us.”

The Telegraph Online has not independently verified the claims made in the LinkedIn post.

Spike in racially motivated violence

Yadav’s allegations follow several recent incidents highlighting growing concerns about racially driven attacks in Ireland and beyond.

Just over a week ago, another Indian man was violently assaulted in Dublin after being falsely accused of inappropriate conduct involving children. The attack, which occurred in the Tallaght area of south-west Dublin on July 19, involved a group of around 10 teenagers, reportedly aged 15 to 16.

Irish resident Jennifer Murray, who helped the victim during the Tallaght incident, posted an emotional video on Facebook recounting the event. “At least four Indian men and another man have been facially stabbed by this gang of teenagers in the last four days in Tallaght,” she stated.

Murray further claimed that the attackers fabricated a story accusing the man of being a pedophile found in a compromising position at a playground—an allegation she later debunked, noting he was “miles” away from the location at the time.

Similar incidents in Australia

Concerns about rising violence against the Indian diaspora aren’t limited to Ireland. On the same day as the Tallaght attack, a 33-year-old Indian-origin man was reportedly assaulted with a machete in Melbourne’s Altona Meadows.

According to Australia Today, Saurabh Anand was ambushed by five teenagers while walking home after purchasing medicine. Bystanders intervened and called emergency services, and Anand was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in critical condition.

The incident was the second violent attack against an Indian in Australia reported within a week.