Ukraine alleges components from India found in Russian drones targeting civilians

Kyiv has found components from India in Russian drones used for attacks on Ukraine, the country's top presidential official said on Tuesday.

Andriy Yermak, presidential chief of staff, said on Telegram that these drones were involved in attacks along the frontlines and against civilians.

Reuters could not independently verify the situation.

US President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his threat to raise tariffs on Indian goods over its Russian oil purchases and accusing New Delhi of ignoring civilian deaths in Ukraine caused by the ‘Russian War Machine’.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on August 4.

"Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA."