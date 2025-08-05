Russia slams United States for ‘illegal’ tariff pressure on India over oil trade

Russia on Tuesday accused the United States of exerting “illegal” trade pressure on India after US President Donald Trump renewed his threat to raise tariffs on New Delhi over its purchases of Russian oil.

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country," he added.

Hours later, India mounted an unusually sharp counterattack on the US and the European Union for their "unjustified and unreasonable" targeting of New Delhi for its procurement of Russian crude oil.

Firmly rejecting the criticism, India pointed out the double standards in targeting it on the issue and said both the US and the EU are continuing their trade relations with Russia.

"Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilizers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel, and machinery and transport equipment, the MEA said.

"Where the US is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals," it added.

"In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," the MEA said.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakahrova accused the US administration of continuing a neocolonial policy against the nations of the Global South to maintain American hegemony.

“Sanctions and restrictions are a regrettable reality of today's historical stage, which affects the entire world," Zakaharova said in a statement.

"Washington cannot come to terms with the loss of hegemony in the emerging multipolar world order and continues to pursue a neocolonial policy in an attempt to maintain its position, using politicised levers of economic pressure against those who refuse to follow in its wake in the international arena,” she added.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Monday, accused India of profiting from its imports of Russian crude despite the war in Ukraine. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

The President has said that from Friday he will impose new sanctions on Russia as well as on countries that buy its energy exports, unless Moscow takes steps to end its 3-1/2 year conflict with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown no sign of altering his stance despite the looming deadline.

While Trump did not specify the details of the tariff hike, he has already declared plans to impose a 25% duty on imports from India and hinted at additional penalties.

His top aide Stephen Miller claimed on Sunday that India was indirectly funding Russia’s war. “What President Trump said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing oil from Russia,” Miller said.

New Delhi has dismissed Trump’s threats as “unjustified” and vowed to safeguard its economic interests. Two Indian government officials told Reuters over the weekend that India will continue purchasing Russian oil despite US warnings, underscoring a growing trade rift between the two nations.

