'Avoid deserted areas': India issues advisory over rise in attacks on citizens in Ireland

Amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Ireland, the Indian embassy in Dublin has issued an advisory and confirmed that it is in contact with Irish authorities following a spate of physical attacks reported against members of the Indian community.

“There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The embassy is in touch with authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard,” a statement from the embassy said.

The advisory urged Indian citizens residing in or visiting Ireland to take necessary precautions for their personal security.

The embassy specifically recommended avoiding deserted areas, particularly during odd hours, and shared emergency contact details for Indian nationals in distress.

The advisory follows a disturbing incident shared on LinkedIn by Dr Santosh Yadav, an Indian-origin entrepreneur, who described being the victim of an “unprovoked racist” assault by a group of teenagers.

According to his post, the attack occurred while he was walking near his apartment after dinner.

“After having dinner, I was walking near my apartment when a group of six teenagers attacked me from behind. They snatched my glasses, breaking them, and then beat me relentlessly across my head, face, neck, chest, hands, and legs leaving me bleeding on the pavement,” Yadav said.

He added that his cheekbone had been fractured and pointed to a surge in violence against minorities in Ireland.

In his post, he tagged the Indian embassy in Dublin, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Government of Ireland.

This incident came shortly after another troubling episode in Dublin where an Indian man was allegedly assaulted and stripped by a group of men.

The attackers had accused the man of inappropriate behaviour around children. However, Irish police later stated that there was no basis to the allegations made against the victim.