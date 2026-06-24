France: Heatwave kills hundreds of thousands of poultry, authorities consider on-farm burial

Extreme heat in France has killed hundreds of thousands of poultry, overwhelming carcass collection services and prompting authorities to consider on-farm burial in the two biggest poultry-producing regions, agricultural organisations said.

The losses come as Western Europe is gripped by a record heatwave that has killed dozens of people, closed schools, knocked out power supplies and forced farmers to harvest grain at night.

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Clement Blanchard, a 32-year old chicken farmer in Pays de la Loire, France's second-largest poultry region, said he had lost about 700 chickens over a few days, compared with one or two per day normally.

"We're faced with the same thing with our animals as we are ourselves: they suffer enormously from the heat, and so at times like this there are abnormally high death rates," he said on his farm in Saint-Andre-Goule-d'Oie.

'Massive' poultry deaths

Yann Nedelec, head of French poultry industry group ANVOL, estimated at least several hundred thousand poultry had died at both indoor and outdoor farms, though it was too early to give a precise figure.

The Chambers of Agriculture of Brittany and Pays de la Loire warned there had been "massive" poultry deaths.

Together, the two regions account for nearly 60 per cent of France’s poultry flock. France is the European Union's third-largest poultry producer behind Poland and Spain.

Dead animals are usually collected and sent for rendering, but volumes are too large for the system to cope, the chambers said. Blanchard said he was still waiting for collection.

Farmers were advised to spread sawdust or wood shavings over carcasses to absorb liquids. On-farm burials may be allowed after technical and environmental checks, the chambers said.

The heat is also hitting cattle farmers. High temperatures reduce feed intake, increase water demand and cut milk output.

Frederic Vincent, who keeps about 70 dairy cows near Angers in western France, said his herd had clustered under ventilation points in the barn for days as fans ran at full speed. Milk production has fallen by 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

"They're standing there with their mouths wide open, just trying to find air," Vincent said. "It's very difficult, physically for people and for the animals."