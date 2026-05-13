Former private prison executive David Venturella to act as ICE director under Trump administration

US President Donald Trump's administration said on Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement official David Venturella, who worked at private prison company GEO Group before rejoining ICE, will be the agency's new acting director.

"Dave Venturella will serve as acting ICE director following Todd Lyons' departure," the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said in a statement. Lyons, ICE's current acting head, will leave the federal government on May 31, DHS said in April. ICE has operated for years with directors serving in an "acting" capacity.

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The agency has been without a Senate-confirmed director since early 2017. Since taking office early last year, Trump has cracked down on immigration, with rights groups saying the government's actions violate due process and free speech rights and create an unsafe environment, especially for ethnic minorities.

ICE has been at the heart of Trump's crackdown with its immigration detentions and attempted deportations. ICE agents' fatal shooting of two US citizens in Minnesota, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, in January sparked nationwide protests. Trump has justified the crackdown by saying it aims to cut illegal immigration and improve domestic security. Venturella has worked at ICE under Republican and Democratic administrations. He has also worked at GEO Group, a private prison firm that operates more than a dozen federal civil immigrant detention centers across the country. He rejoined ICE last year.

Ice detention conditions criticised by rights groups

Rights advocates have raised concerns about ICE detention conditions. At least 18 deaths have been reported in ICE custody in the first four months of 2026, following 31 ​deaths last year, ​a two-decade high.

Rights groups recently criticized the year-long detention of Palestinian American woman Leqaa Kordia, who suffered ​a seizure in detention and said she was ​chained while in ⁠hospital. They also condemned the detention of Hayam El Gamal and her five children aged 5 to 18, who all reported their health deteriorated while in custody.

Kordia, who lost ⁠175 family ​members during Israel's assault on Gaza, was released in March, and the ​El Gamal family last month.

The government denies mistreatment, saying detainees are allowed medical care ​and due process.

There have been leadership changes at DHS in recent weeks. Trump fired former DHS chief Kristi Noem in March, replacing her with Markwayne Mullin.