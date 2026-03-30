European Union Aviation Safety Agency flags safety risks after conflict narrows flight corridors

Wars, including a widening conflict in the Middle East, are heightening risks for aviation as flight corridors are squeezed and drones become more widespread, Europe's top aviation safety regulator told Reuters. The month-old Iran war is reshaping airspace across the Middle East and increasing disruption to flights, including clogging routes between Asia and Europe that previously transited or flew over the region. On top of the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict and fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan, that has forced airlines into ever tighter corridors, notably over Azerbaijan and central Asia.

"It's clear that concentrating traffic on certain routes, the availability of the airspace for air traffic control, the fact that traffic can use routes which are not so usual, can generate safety risks," said Florian Guillermet, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

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The comments are the first from Europe's aviation regulator since the Middle East war erupted at the end of February. Aviation is among the most disrupted industries, with pilots facing growing risks from missiles and drones. Guillermet, a sector veteran who previously ran France's air traffic control system, said crew and controllers were trained to anticipate and mitigate risks. Even so, shutting airspace or restricting flights were sometimes unavoidable.

"We in aviation have the means to mitigate risk. One of those means is to clear the skies," he said, adding that while this disrupted passengers, it remained the most effective way to keep traffic density "under control at all times".

EASA, which brings together 31 European countries, is preparing a regular overhaul of its aviation strategy at a time when one of the safest transport modes faces rising hazards - from GPS interference and drones to operational threats such as unstable approaches and runway incidents. On Friday, EASA renewed its advisory to avoid airspace over Iran, Israel and parts of the Gulf until April 10.

Clearer rules for counter-drone usage

EASA is also drafting clearer guidance on what powers can be used to counter the surge in rogue drone activity targeting civil airports, Guillermet said. EU airports are grappling with drone incidents that security experts link to so-called "hybrid warfare" - a mix of military force, cyberattacks and other interference. Since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, drones have become a key weapon on both sides. Airports from Stockholm to Munich have faced drone-related disruptions, suspected though not confirmed to be linked to the conflict.

Guillermet said clearer rules were needed, especially given the rise of "state-related" drone activity.

"We are facing a very different landscape today. So that's what the agency is revisiting right now," he said in an interview at the agency's Cologne headquarters. "The situation we face right now is more kind of hybrid warfare." EASA is examining technical requirements for devices used near airports.

"We are considering as a possibility to put some kind of requirements that have to be applicable to the devices that will be used under those circumstances, so that we clearly say, ok, this is a range of powers that you have to use," he said.