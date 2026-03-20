Europe urges Hormuz navigation freedom, sticks to Russia gas exit; Kremlin seeks new buyers

European leaders have demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a moratorium on strikes on water and energy infrastructure in the Middle East as they grapple with rising energy prices caused by the Iran war.

All heads of the 27 European Union nations, known as the European Council, met in Brussels on Thursday and issued a joint statement calling for the stabilisation of energy shipments and "de-escalation and maximum restraint" from warring parties.

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"The European Council deplores the loss of civilian life and is closely monitoring the far-reaching impact of the hostilities, including on economic stability," the statement read.

The leaders also asked Iran to stop striking neighbours across the Persian Gulf, sought international cooperation to prevent any large-scale refugee crises in the Middle East, and said some EU nations are exploring ways "to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

European leaders have deflected entreaties from US President Donald Trump to send military assets to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the global flow of oil, gas and fertiliser.

"We are very worried about the energy crisis," said Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever ahead of the summit. He said that energy prices were too high before the war, but that the conflict "created another spike."

"If that becomes structural, we're in deep trouble," he said.

Leaders also discussed alternative funding for Ukraine after they failed to convince Hungary to stop opposing a massive loan for the cash-strapped and war-torn country.

The EU has stood firm on ending its energy dependence on Moscow to curb funding for the Ukraine war to which the Kremlin said on Friday the move harms its interests, adding Russia will redirect LNG and other energy exports to new markets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier that the bloc was committed to its "clear targets" on halting Russian LNG imports, rejecting the idea it might revise them because of rising energy costs due to the war in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia could find alternative buyers.

"Russia must and will do what best serves its interests and advantage. And if it is recognised that alternative markets, new growing markets that very much need energy resources - gas, LNG, oil and petroleum products - if these markets are more attractive, then, of course, there will be a complete focus on these markets," he said.

"The Europeans continue to shoot themselves in the foot, or rather, shoot their voters in the foot."

Before the Ukraine war, Europe was buying more than 40 per cent of its gas from Russia, but combined sales of pipeline gas and LNG from Russia accounted for only 13 per cent of total EU imports in 2025.

The EU plans to stop Russian LNG imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas imports by September 30, 2027. But President Vladimir Putin suggested earlier this month that Russia might pre-empt that by cutting those exports off now.