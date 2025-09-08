EU mulls new Russia sanctions with US, may target banks, energy firms, and crypto systems

The European Union's preparation of new sanctions against Russia is being closely coordinated with the United States, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Monday.

The European Union is exploring new sanctions on about half a dozen Russian banks and energy companies, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The package could also see the EU target Russia's payment and credit card systems and crypto exchanges, as well as further restrictions on the country's oil trade, the report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, and that individual European leaders would visit the U.S. on Monday or Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war.

The Kremlin said on Monday that no sanctions will ever be able to force Russia to change course on Ukraine, just hours after both the United States and European Union indicated they were considering additional sanctions.

The West has imposed thousands of different sanctions on Russia over the 2022 war in Ukraine and the 2014 annexation of Crimea in a bid to sink Russia's $2.2 trillion economy and undermine support for President Vladimir Putin.

Putin says the Russian economy, which has grown faster than G7 countries and defied Western predictions of a crash, has endured well and he has ordered businesses and officials to defy the sanctions in every way they can.

"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change the consistent position that our president has repeatedly spoken about," Peskov told Kremlin reporter Alexander Yunashev.