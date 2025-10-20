MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 20 October 2025

EU energy ministers back proposal to phase out Russian oil and gas by 2028

Russia currently accounts for 12% of EU gas imports, down from 45% before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine

Reuters Published 20.10.25, 05:41 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

EU energy ministers on Monday backed a proposal to phase out Russian oil and gas imports to the bloc by January 2028, the Council of the European Union said.

The ministers approved the plans, which would phase out new Russian gas import contracts from January 2026, existing short-term contracts from June 2026, and long-term contracts in January 2028, at a meeting in Luxembourg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law is not yet final. EU countries must negotiate the final rules with the European Parliament, which is still debating its position.

Also Read

The EU wants to phase out Russian energy imports to deprive the Kremlin of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.

Russia currently accounts for 12% of EU gas imports, down from 45% before its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Hungary, France and Belgium among the countries still receiving Russian gas.

The European Commission designed the proposals to be able to pass despite past opposition from Hungary and Slovakia, the two countries that still import Russian oil.

It needed backing from a "qualified majority" of EU member states - meaning at least 55% - so one or two nations alone could not block it.

The text approved on Monday allowed specific flexibilities for landlocked member states, which include Hungary and Slovakia.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico defended his resistance to the gas and oil import phaseout and sanctions against Russia, which need EU unanimity.

Slovakia held up the last sanctions package over demands connected to the end of Russian gas transit via Ukraine.

Separately, the EU is negotiating a new package of sanctions against Russia that would ban LNG imports one year earlier, from January 2027.

The EU's Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said earlier on Monday the new sanctions package could be approved as early as this week.

RELATED TOPICS

European Parliament Kremlin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zelensky pushes for Patriot missile shields, Trump tells Ukraine to accept Russia’s terms

Zelensky said the purchase plan will unfold over several years, with deliveries expected annually and Kyiv pushing European partners to prioritise Ukraine in the queue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian Navy personnel during Diwali celebration aboard INS Vikrant.
Quote left Quote right

The extraordinary coordination among 3 services together compelled Pakistan to surrender

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT