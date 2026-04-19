Eight children killed in Louisiana mass gunfire attack, 10 injured

Authorities say eight children were killed in the "domestic disturbance."

The victims ranging in age from one to 14 years old. The shooting occurred around 6 am on Sunday, according to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. He said a total of 10 people shot.

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Officials said they were still gathering details about the crime scene, which extended across three locations. Smith said the suspected shooter was fatally shot by police during a vehicle chase.

The shooting occurred just after 6 a.m. on Sunday and is considered a domestic disturbance, Bordelon said.

The suspected gunman hijacked a car after the shooting and died after police fired at the vehicle during a chase, Bordelon said. Louisiana State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting of this individual, spokesperson Kate Stegall said.

Bordelon said the name of the suspected gunman would be released once the department has notified families of the victims.

"We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants," Bordelon said.

"This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had," Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.