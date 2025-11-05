MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 November 2025

Driver rams into pedestrians and cyclists on France’s Ile d’Oleron island, nine injured

The driver was arrested by police and an investigation was opened, interior minister Laurent Nunez said

Reuters Published 05.11.25, 06:00 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A driver rammed into pedestrians and cyclists on France's tourist-frequented Ile d'Oleron island off the Atlantic coast on Wednesday and two people were in intensive care, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

The driver was arrested by police and an investigation was opened, he said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

About nine people in total were injured, the mayor for Dolus-d'Oleron, Thibault Brechkoff, told BFM TV. The suspect is about 30 years old, he said.

Also Read

BFM TV said the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for God is Greatest) when arrested. Le Parisien newspaper reported the same, while adding that investigators were also looking into the possibility that the suspect might be mentally disturbed.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office was not in charge of the inquiry at this stage, French media reported. The prosecutor's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

RELATED TOPICS

Driver Pedestrians
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Mamata Banerjee could have been New York City mayor in place of Zohran Mamdani

From the US equivalent of ration shops to protection from the ‘big bad man’ in power in the capital, all that was left out from the winner’s campaign was the Big Apple’s equivalent of Lakshmir Bhandar
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, right, and his wife Rama Duwaji react to supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in New York.
Quote left Quote right

We have stepped out from the old into the new. I have four words for Trump — turn the volume up

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT