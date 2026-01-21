Donald Trump’s Air Force One returns to DC area after minor electrical issue; Davos trip to continue

President Donald Trump’s Air Force One returned safely to Joint Base Andrews near Washington on Tuesday night after crew members identified “a minor electrical issue” shortly after takeoff, prompting a precautionary decision to change aircraft.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the plane turned back “out of an abundance of caution” after the issue was detected following departure for Switzerland.

Trump will board another aircraft and continue his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, she confirmed.

A reporter traveling on Air Force One said the lights in the press cabin briefly went out after takeoff, though no immediate explanation was provided. About half an hour into the flight, reporters were informed that the aircraft would be turning around.

Air safety incidents involving a U.S. president or vice president are rare but not unprecedented.

In 2011, Air Force One aborted a landing due to bad weather while carrying then-President Barack Obama to an event in Connecticut.

In 2012, the Air Force Two plane carrying then-Vice President Joe Biden was struck by birds in California before landing without incident.

The two aircraft currently used as Air Force One have been in service for nearly four decades. Boeing has been working on replacements, but the programme has faced multiple delays.

The planes are heavily modified with survivability features, including radiation shielding and antimissile technology, and are equipped with advanced communications systems that allow the president to remain in contact with the military and issue orders from anywhere in the world.

Last year, the ruling family of Qatar gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet intended to be added to the Air Force One fleet, a move that drew significant scrutiny. The aircraft is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements.

Leavitt joked to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday night that a Qatari jet was sounding “much better” right now.