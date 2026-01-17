Trump orders 10% tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland purchase demand

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on goods from eight European countries as he renewed his long-standing demand for the United States to acquire Greenland, framing the issue as one of global security.

In a lengthy social media statement, the 47th US president said the tariffs would come into effect from February 1 and would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.

Trump accused Denmark and other European nations of benefiting for decades from US military protection without paying what he called adequate “remuneration”.

He argued that Washington had effectively subsidised Denmark and the European Union by not imposing tariffs and said it was now time for Denmark to “give back”.

Linking the tariff threat directly to Greenland, Trump said the levies would remain in place until a deal was reached for the “complete and total purchase” of the Arctic island.

He claimed the US had sought to acquire Greenland for more than 150 years but had been repeatedly turned down by Denmark.

Trump described Greenland as strategically vulnerable, warning that China and Russia were seeking influence over the territory.

He said Denmark was incapable of defending the island and argued that only the United States could guarantee its security, tying Greenland’s future to US national defence and what he described as world peace.

The president also connected his demand to US missile defence ambitions, referring to the proposed “Golden Dome” system and advanced weapons programmes.

He said hundreds of billions of dollars were being spent on security initiatives, including potential protection for Canada, and claimed the system could operate at maximum efficiency only if Greenland were included.

“These countries have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown,” Trump said, calling the situation dangerous for the “safety, security, and survival of our planet”.

He added that the United States was immediately open to negotiations with Denmark and other affected countries, warning that strong measures were needed to end the matter quickly.

As Washington’s rhetoric intensified, public opposition grew in Greenland. Hundreds of people gathered in the capital Nuuk on Saturday, marching in near-freezing conditions to show support for self-governance and to reject any suggestion of an American takeover.

Protesters carried placards declaring that Greenland was not for sale and that its future should be shaped by its own people.

Similar demonstrations were reported across the wider Kingdom of Denmark, highlighting unease over renewed US claims on the territory.

The protests came hours after a bipartisan US congressional delegation met officials in Copenhagen to reassure Denmark and Greenland of continued American support.

The delegation, led by Senator Chris Coons, said recent statements from Washington had caused anxiety across the Danish kingdom.

“I hope that the people of the Kingdom of Denmark do not abandon their faith in the American people,” Coons said, stressing that the US respected Denmark and Nato and was seeking to de-escalate tensions with its European allies.