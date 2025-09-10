Donald Trump, Narendra Modi rekindle friendship, hope floats for US-India trade agreement

US President Donald Trump has said he is “certain” that the US India will have “no difficulty” in reaching a “successful conclusion” in their ongoing trade negotiations and looks forward to speaking with his “very good friend” Narendra Modi soon, and the prime minister has reciprocated the warmth, signalling an ease in bilateral tensions..

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump announced, “India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Modi responded on X (formerly Twitter) to Trump’s remarks, saying the negotiations would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the partnership” between the two countries.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. We are working to conclude the trade discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” he posted.

Trump later shared Modi’s message on his social media platform.

The friendly gestures mark a shift after weeks of strain following Washington’s decision to double tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including additional duties over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

India has denounced the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” while stressing that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

Last week, Trump said India had offered to reduce its tariffs on US goods to zero, but that it was “getting late” and that the country should have lowered its duties years ago.

India’s chief economic adviser recently warned that the 50 per cent tariffs imposed on Indian exports could shave half a percentage point off the country’s GDP growth this year.

Although Trump had long promised that a trade deal was within reach, his decision to double duties on Indian imports reignited concerns about the future of US-India relations, which had deepened in recent years, including during his first term. He linked the action to New Delhi’s refusal to halt Russian oil purchases, despite his efforts to isolate Moscow over the Ukraine war.

London’s Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Trump is also pressing the European Union to impose 100 per cent tariffs on imports from India and China.

Despite his criticism, Trump has continued to underline personal warmth with Modi.

Last week, he told reporters in the Oval Office: “I’ll always be friends with Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister. I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion.”

Modi, in turn, on Saturday said he “deeply appreciate[s] and fully reciprocate[s] President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” reaffirming that India and the US share a “very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Trump had earlier voiced disappointment over India’s increasing purchases of Russian oil, saying, “We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with Modi, he’s great. He was here a couple of months ago.”

The US president had also posted on Truth Social that “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”—sharing an old photograph of Prime Minister Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The post came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.