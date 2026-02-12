Donald Trump faces rare house defeat as lawmakers oppose Canada tariffs

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly backed a measure disapproving of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, a rare rebuke of the president and leaders of his party in the Republican-majority House.

Lawmakers voted 219 to 211 in favor of a resolution to terminate Trump's use of a national emergency to put punitive trade measures on Canadian goods, as six Republicans joined all but one Democrat in favor.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was an important symbolic vote in the chamber, where Trump's Republicans hold a slim 218-214 majority. The resolution stands a good chance of passage in the Senate, which has voted twice to block Trump from imposing tariffs on Canada despite his Republicans holding more seats.

However, it is unlikely to become law, as it would take two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome an expected Trump veto. Most Republicans have been unwilling to oppose Trump's policies.