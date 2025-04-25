MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump envoy meets Vladimir Putin in Moscow as US pushes Ukraine peace plan

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who took part in the meeting, described it as constructive and very useful

Reuters Published 25.04.25, 10:20 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff greet each other prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 25, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff greet each other prior to their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 25, 2025. AP/PTI

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff met President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Moscow on Friday to discuss the U.S. plan to end the Ukraine war, and the Kremlin said the two sides' positions had moved closer.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, who took part in the meeting, described it as constructive and very useful.

"This conversation allowed Russia and the United States to further bring their positions closer together, not only on Ukraine but also on a number of other international issues," he told reporters.

"As for the Ukrainian crisis itself, the discussion focused in particular on the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine."

Russia and Ukraine have not held direct talks since the early weeks of the war, which started in February 2022.

There was no immediate comment from Witkoff on the outcome of the meeting.

Witkoff has emerged as Washington's key interlocutor with Putin as Trump pushes for a deal to end the war, now well into its fourth year, and has already had three long meetings with the Kremlin leader.

His latest trip follows talks this week at which Ukrainian and European officials pushed back against some of the U.S. proposals for how to settle the conflict, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

