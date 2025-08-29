Donald Trump cancels Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris ahead of book tour

US President Donald Trump has canceled Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported on Friday, citing a copy of a letter.

Harris' typical six-month security detail for vice presidents after they leave office had been extended to one year under then-President Joe Biden, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the arrangement. Harris is set to start a book tour for her memoir, "107 Days."

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives for the White House and Harris could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

Also Read My role has prepared me to assume nation's highest office if there is any terrible tragedy

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of additional security is effective Sept. 1, according to CNN.

A Harris adviser told CNN in a statement that the former vice president was grateful to the U.S. Secret Service for their dedication.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including those who have criticized him such as former national security adviser John Bolton. In March, he ended protection for Biden's children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.