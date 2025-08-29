Vice President Vance says ready for presidency if 'terrible tragedy' befalls Trump

US Vice President JD Vance has said that his current role has prepared him to assume the nation's highest office if there is any "terrible tragedy", even as he touted President Donald Trump's "incredibly good health" and hoped that he would serve his full term.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Vance dismissed ongoing speculation about the health of 79-year-old Trump.

“The president is in incredibly good health,” Vance said, adding that he expects Trump to serve a full term.

At the same time, he said his current role has given him the best possible preparation for assuming the presidency if required.

“God forbid there's a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” said Vance, one of the youngest vice presidents in American history.

Trump, who earlier this month described 41-year-old Vance as the "most likely" heir to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, has fuelled speculation about the vice president's prospects in the 2028 presidential election.

However, the vice president dismissed suggestions that he is already eyeing the Oval Office.

Vance said he and his wife, Usha, are focused on the job he has right now and "if that door opens later on, we'll figure it out then".

His comments come amid growing concern among Democrats over Trump’s health and age. Trump is the oldest US president to assume office, and questions about his fitness have been frequently raised by his opponents.

The president has dismissed such concerns, insisting he remains energetic and vigorous.

In July, the White House announced that Trump is suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition, after speculation regarding photographs showing bruises on his hand.

White House physician Sean Barbabella described the condition as "benign and common", saying they were "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking".

