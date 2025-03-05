DOGE website offers error-filled window into Elon Musk's government overhaul

A spartanly furnished web page with columns of numbers and bar charts on a dark background is the only official window into billionaire Elon Musk's effort to slash U.S. government spending and the size of the federal workforce. However, the view it offers of the cost-cutting enterprise is often muddied by major errors.

President Donald Trump and Musk's Department of Government Efficiency say that in just six weeks they have already saved American taxpayers tens of billions of dollars through rapid-fire moves to cancel contracts, fire workers and root out fraud and waste in the government.

The only support for the assertions comes from data posted by DOGE to a newly created website that went live last month. But in the last two weeks alone, DOGE has deleted hundreds of claimed savings, including some of the largest items it had previously boasted about.

Trump lauded the group's work in his address to Congress on Tuesday, claiming Musk's group had identified "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud," far more than what the administration had previously claimed.

"We've taken back the money and reduced our debt to fight inflation," Trump said.

DOGE claims to have slashed $105 billion so far, but it is impossible to verify that calculation because the unit has so far posted a detailed breakdown for only a fraction of those savings, and that accounting keeps changing, according to a Reuters analysis of the data.

Musk has said he is operating transparently in his cost-cutting effort, but budget experts like Martha Gimbel, director of the Budget Lab at Yale, a non-partisan budget analysis organization at Yale University, disagree.

"Anyone can put numbers and words on a website," Gimbel said in an interview. "In order to be transparent, the numbers and words have to be accurate. They've already been shown not to be accurate so why should I trust it?"

A DOGE spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment. But Musk has acknowledged that mistakes will be made and will be corrected when they are discovered.

The 'wall of receipts'

DOGE has provided the most details about the contracts it says it has terminated, listing them on what it calls a "wall of receipts" meant to show its work to the public.

Errors in that accounting appeared from the start. It took credit for eliminating contracts that had already ended, sometimes years ago, and inflated the value of other items that it had axed, the Reuters analysis found.

The first time DOGE posted a list of canceled contracts to its website, in mid-February, it added up to about $16 billion. By Monday, the total had dropped to under $8.9 billion.

A canceled contract DOGE said had saved taxpayers $8 billion was only worth $8 million. In another instance it triple counted a $655 million contract, claiming more than $1.8 billion in savings that did not exist.

Last week it deleted from the website all five of the biggest savings it had claimed.

"I'm all for eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, but there's no veracity in what they're saying because you can't quantify it in any way," said Bill Hoagland, a former Republican staffer and director of the Senate Budget Committee for more than 20 years.

DOGE is not a government agency but a temporary advisory team that has been given enormous power by Trump to drastically reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy.

To be sure DOGE has made major cuts to parts of the federal bureaucracy since Trump created it six weeks ago. It has entered about 20 government agencies, hollowing out some of them, helped to fire at least 25,000 government workers, and persuaded another 75,000 to take buyouts, out of the 2.3 million-strong civilian federal workforce. It has also canceled thousands of contracts.

Yet government spending is actually higher in Trump's first month in office than in the same period a year ago, when former President Joe Biden was in office.

In its latest update this week, DOGE either modified or removed more than 1,000 entries on its list, nearly half of the spending arrangements it had listed the week before, the Reuters examination of its records found.

In some cases, it changed its estimate of how much taxpayers had saved; in other cases, it stopped listing the contracts altogether. As of Monday, DOGE's accounting shows that 941 of the 2,300 contracts it cut saved no money at all.