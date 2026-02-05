MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 05 February 2026

Pakistan military says 216 militants killed in week-long Balochistan operation

Balochistan, was brought to a virtual standstill on Saturday when the separatist Baloch Liberation Army stormed schools, banks, markets and security installations across the region

Reuters Published 05.02.26, 02:34 PM
Representational image

Representational image Reuters

Pakistan's military said on Thursday that it had concluded a week long security operation against separatists in Balochistan, killing 216 militants in targeted offensives across the troubled southwestern province.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and poorest province, was brought to a virtual standstill on Saturday when the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) stormed schools, banks, markets and security installations across the region in one of their largest operations ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military said 22 security personnel and 36 civilians were killed in the attacks.

Also Read

The BLA's coordinated strikes in over a dozen locations began after the military launched its "intelligence driven" Radd Al-Fitna 1 (countering chaos) operation, which the army said began on January 29.

"Through meticulous planning, actionable intelligence, and seamless joint execution Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies with support of intelligence agencies under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 responded with precision and resolve," the military said in a statement, adding that 216 militants had been killed in all of Balochistan since the operation began.

Security officials and witnesses said the insurgents seized government buildings and police stations in several locations, including taking over the desert town of Nushki for three days before they were pushed out.

Helicopters and drones were deployed to Nushki to end the siege, security officials said. Mineral-rich Balochistan borders Iran and Afghanistan and is home to Beijing's investment in the Gwadar deepwater port and other projects.

It has grappled with a decades-long insurgency led by ethnic Baloch separatists seeking greater autonomy and a larger share of its natural resources.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan Military Separatist
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Joint statement on US deal in 4-5 days, formal agreement in March, say Piyush Goyal, trade officials

First details emerge of the pact between Delhi and Washington that US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Monday night
World Bank President Ajay Banga speaks during an interview with Reuters in Karachi, Pakistan February 4, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Pakistan must create up to 30 million jobs to turn its youth bulge into an economic dividend

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT