Mark Carney says US-led world order is ending as his Davos speech draws ovation

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada delivered a stark speech in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, prompting global political and corporate leaders in the audience to rise from their seats for a rare standing ovation.

He described the end of the era underpinned by US hegemony, calling the current phase “a rupture”. He never mentioned US President Donald Trump by name, but his reference was clear.

The speech came as President Trump doubled down on his threats to take Greenland away from Denmark, saying he would slap fresh tariffs on European powers as punishment for their support of Greenland’s sovereignty.

Global leaders have been scrambling to find a unified response.

“Every day we are reminded that we live in an era of great power rivalry,” Carney said. “That the rules-based order is fading. That the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

And he warned, “The middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, we’re on the menu.”

He would know.

Trump started his second presidential term making claims on Canada as the 51st state and threatening Canada’s previous leader, Justin Trudeau, whom Trump publicly derided, with unilaterally scrapping agreements that have governed the relationship between the neighbouring countries for over a century.

He has imposed tariffs on Canada, which is one of America’s two top trading partners along with Mexico, that are crippling some of Canada’s key economic sectors, such as autos, steel, aluminum and lumber.

Trump’s allies, particularly Steve Bannon, have talked about the benefits of the US annexing Canada to access its vast Arctic and natural resources, including critical minerals and rare earths.

Carney chastised other leaders too, many of whom would have been following his speech in Davos, for not standing up for their interests.

“There is a strong tendency for countries to go along to get along,” he said. “To accommodate. To avoid trouble. To hope that compliance will buy safety. It won’t.”

Carney made clear he is choosing a different path.

He wrote his own speech, according to a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the inner workings of his team, which is a departure since speeches of this magnitude are usually prepared by high-level staffers with the leader’s input.

Carney, a former investment executive who has served as the governor of Canada and England’s central banks, has attended the global gathering about 30 times, according to his office.

Carney spoke not long after Trump had posted an altered image on social media that featured a map of American flags superimposed over both Canada and the US, as well as Greenland.

It highlighted the Canadian Prime Minister’s motives for flexing his rhetorical muscle on the Davos stage: Canada’s economic and, perhaps literal, survival.

Canada’s integration with the US runs deep across its economy, defence and culture.

The position of the country in the ongoing Greenland crisis is a little distinct to that of the European powers finding themselves in Trump’s cross hairs, even if they are all Nato allies.

Asked how far he was willing to go to acquire Greenland, Trump said, on Tuesday before departing the US for Davos: “You’ll find out.”

Carney has repeatedly said Canada stands squarely behind Greenland and Denmark, but unlike European powers, did not send troops to participate in the most recent military exercise. Trump is threatening those nations with fresh tariffs, but not Canada.

Canada exports some 75 per cent of its goods and services to the US; its second largest partner, China, gets less than 5 per cent.

The two countries share the world’s longest land border.

Trump response

Trump chided Mark Carney in his Davos speech after the Canadian Prime Minister delivered a rousing address on a “rupture” in the international rules-based order.

Carney had received a standing ovation for his remarks at the forum on Tuesday.

“They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” Trump said. In his special address, Carney expressed Canada’s desire to forge new alliances with like-minded countries as he navigates a tricky relationship with the Trump administration in Washington.

Carney’s office declined to comment on Trump’s speech.

