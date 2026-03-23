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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Burning smell in elevator forces evacuation of Newark airport control tower, flights briefly halted

The incident came the morning after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots, injuring dozens and closing the facility

Reuters Published 23.03.26, 07:01 PM
People wait in line to go through security checks, after hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., March 23, 2026.

People wait in line to go through security checks, after hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., March 23, 2026. Reuters

The control tower at Newark airport outside New York City was temporarily evacuated and officials ordered a ground stop on Monday morning after a burning smell, the FAA said.

"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA said.

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The pause in traffic at the busy airport came around 7:30 a.m. Controllers returned to their stations and the ground stop was lifted about half an hour later.

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The incident came the morning after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots, injuring dozens and closing the facility, authorities said.

US aviation faces chronic shortages of air traffic controllers and a separate shortfall of Transportation Security Administration officers due to a partial government shutdown that has led to delays, long security lines and heightened safety concerns across airports nationwide.

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Elevator Evacuation
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