Burning smell in elevator forces evacuation of Newark airport control tower, flights briefly halted

The control tower at Newark airport outside New York City was temporarily evacuated and officials ordered a ground stop on Monday morning after a burning smell, the FAA said.

"Arrivals and departures are temporarily paused at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after air traffic controllers evacuated the tower because of a burning smell coming from an elevator," the FAA said.

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The pause in traffic at the busy airport came around 7:30 a.m. Controllers returned to their stations and the ground stop was lifted about half an hour later.

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The incident came the morning after an Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck while landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing both pilots, injuring dozens and closing the facility, authorities said.

US aviation faces chronic shortages of air traffic controllers and a separate shortfall of Transportation Security Administration officers due to a partial government shutdown that has led to delays, long security lines and heightened safety concerns across airports nationwide.