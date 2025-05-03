MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSF takes Pakistan Ranger into custody near international border in Rajasthan

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam

PTI Published 03.05.25, 10:17 PM
Representational image File picture

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force. PTI NES RT

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

