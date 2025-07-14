Britain's king & queen to host Trump at Windsor Castle in Sept to reinforce UK-US 'special relationship'

Britain’s King Charles III will host US President Donald Trump for a State Visit at Windsor Castle between September 17 and 19, Buckingham Palace announced here on Monday.

Plans for the State Visit emerged in February when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer handed over the 76-year-old monarch’s formal invitation to Trump at the White House during his visit to Washington DC.

The two-night visit marks an unprecedented second State Visit for Trump, who was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II during his first presidential term in 2019.

“The President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump, accompanied by the First Lady Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from 17 September to 19 September 2025,” reads the palace statement.

“His Majesty The King will host the President and Mrs Trump at Windsor Castle,” it states.

They will be hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at their royal residence at Windsor in south-east England as Buckingham Palace in London remains under renovation.

Further details of the programme and the pomp and ceremony associated with the visit are expected in the coming months in the lead up to the visit.

Their itinerary is expected to involve a customary ceremonial welcome followed by a lavish state banquet at St. George's Hall in Windsor Castle.

Most recently, French President Emmanuel Macron was hosted for a State Visit by the senior royals at Windsor last week. While Macron went on to address the UK Parliament, Trump may not follow suit as the House of Commons will not be sitting over the party conference period in September-October.

"It is a great, great honour… at Windsor, that's really something," Trump had said on receiving the King’s letter from Starmer earlier this year.

The State Visit invite is widely seen as part of the British government’s efforts to reinforce the UK-US "special relationship" across defence and security as well as trade, amid Trump’s tariff-led approach to economic relations with countries around the world.

