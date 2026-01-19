MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 19 January 2026

Blast at hotel in central Kabul kills and injures several, officials say

The explosion struck a commercial and diplomatic hub considered among the safest parts of the Afghan capital

Reuters Published 19.01.26, 07:14 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Several people were killed or injured in a blast at a hotel in a heavily guarded part of central Kabul on Monday, officials said.

"According to preliminary reports, a number of people were killed and injured," Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the blast targeted a hotel in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood that includes large office buildings, shopping complexes and embassies.

The area is considered one of the safest parts of Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The Taliban took control of the war-torn country in 2021 and said it would restore security, but attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the militant Islamic State group.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From ‘disturbing’ to ‘blackmail’: Russia, Europe unite in criticism of Trump over Greenland

Trump has insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, arguing that if the United States does not take control of the island, then Russia or China will
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

BJP wants only a few corporates to thrive and control entire property of the nation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT