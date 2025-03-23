Biden's security clearance revoked, President Donald Trump’s revenge tour continues

President Donald Trump’s revenge tour continues.

Late on Friday night, he issued a memo rescinding security clearances and access to classified information for a slew of erstwhile opponents including Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and “any other member of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s family”.

Trump had said back in February that he planned to remove his predecessor’s access to classified intelligence briefings. It was payback — Biden had done the same to him after he left office in the days after the January 6. attack on the US Capitol.

A variety of figures who have tangled with Trump at one point or another were named in Friday’s memo. Some had already been mentioned by Trump officials as people who would soon have their security clearances revoked.

There were New York’s top two law enforcement officials, Letitia James (the New York attorney general) and Alvin L. Bragg (Manhattan’s district attorney), both of whom took on Trump.

New York Times News Service