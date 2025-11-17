MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says tribunal was ‘rigged’, claims no fair chance to defend herself

'I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly'

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 17.11.25, 03:08 PM
Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina File picture

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the verdict announced against her on Monday were "biased and politically motivated".

"I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly," Hasina said in a statement.

"Was given no fair chance to defend myself in court," she added.

"Verdicts announced against me made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate," Hasina added.

The former PM also added, "We lost control of the situation but cannot characterise what happened as premeditated assault on citizens."

A Bangladesh court sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, concluding a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence from tribunal her govt had set up

The ousted PM and her interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal were sentenced to death for the crackdown on protesting students and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years of jail
