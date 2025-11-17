Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina says tribunal was ‘rigged’, claims no fair chance to defend herself

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the verdict announced against her on Monday were "biased and politically motivated".

"I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly," Hasina said in a statement.

"Was given no fair chance to defend myself in court," she added.

"Verdicts announced against me made by a rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate," Hasina added.

The former PM also added, "We lost control of the situation but cannot characterise what happened as premeditated assault on citizens."

A Bangladesh court sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death on Monday, concluding a months-long trial that found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.