Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son to return amid her deteriorating health: BNP

Bangladesh's ailing former prime minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who has been living in self-exile in London for over a decade, is preparing to return home soon, a senior leader of her party has said.

The development comes as the 80-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson remains in a critical condition and has been placed on ventilation.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters late Monday that the party’s acting chairman Rahman “will return to Bangladesh soon”.

His comments came after a meeting of the party’s top decision making body, which reviewed the current political situation and strategies for the upcoming election campaign, The Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

BNP has re-emerged as the frontrunner in the country’s altered political scenario after a student led violent protest toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on 5 August, 2024.

According to senior leaders, Rahman, who has lived in London since 2008, is waiting for the issuance of a new Bangladeshi passport as he does not want to use a one time travel pass offered by the interim government.

At a press conference on Monday, Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said Rahman is not registered as a voter in Bangladesh but may enrol if permitted by the commission.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Evercare Hospital where Zia is undergoing treatment.

Police erected a barricade at the hospital’s main gate around 2.00 am on Tuesday, and more than two dozen personnel have been deployed to regulate the movement of patients and reinforce security around the former prime minister, The Daily Star reported.

Four members of the Special Security Force visited the hospital from midnight and inspected multiple sections of the building for nearly three hours.

The interim government on Monday declared Zia a “very, very important person”, enabling SSF deployment for her protection.

Zia is currently staying in a cabin on the fourth floor, and hospital officials said surrounding cabins have been vacated as part of the security protocol.

The BNP chief was admitted to the hospital on 23 November after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.

Four days later she was shifted to the coronary care unit following a deterioration in her condition.

Her health worsened further and she was placed on ventilation on Sunday night, BNP Vice Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan said on Monday.

“She is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation,” he told reporters outside the hospital.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also confirmed that Zia remains in a critical state under the care of local and international medical specialists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concern over Zia’s health and offered all possible support.

“Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can,” he added.