MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 December 2025

Bangladesh to announce election date on 11 Dec after Hasina’s ouster and months of unrest

Interim leader Muhammad Yunus prepares nation for polls and a referendum on sweeping reforms after a year of turmoil

Reuters Published 11.12.25, 11:47 AM
Muhammad Yunus

Muhammad Yunus File picture

Bangladesh's Election Commission will announce on Thursday the date of parliamentary elections scheduled for February, a commission official said, after a student-led uprising toppled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.

Bangladesh has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since August last year, when long-serving Hasina fled to India in the face of deadly street protests against her government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin will announce the election schedule in a national broadcast at 6:00 p.m. (1200 GMT), senior Election Commission Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told reporters.

A national referendum on implementing the so-called 'July Charter', a state reform plan drafted in the aftermath of the unrest, is also expected to be held on the same day.

The charter proposes wide-ranging changes to state institutions, including curbing executive powers, strengthening the independence of the judiciary and election authorities, and preventing the misuse of law-enforcement agencies.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party is widely seen as the frontrunner in the upcoming polls, competing alongside the Jamaat-e-Islami party, which has returned to electoral politics after the interim government eased restrictions.

Jamaat, Bangladesh's biggest Islamic party, could not contest elections after a 2013 court ruling that its registration as a political party conflicted with the country's secular constitution. Bangladesh is a Muslim-majority country of 173 million people.

Hasina’s Awami League, which has been barred from contesting the election, has warned of unrest if the ban is not lifted.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US praises India’s ‘best offers ever’. Is the end in sight for trade-talks deadlock?

Upbeat signals from top Trump official lift mood in Delhi-Washington trade negotiations for long-delayed deal
Vikram Singh Mehta
Quote left Quote right

I know how much distress this caused. I want to say, very simply and very clearly. We are sorry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT