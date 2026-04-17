MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence cut by one-sixth, no clarity on house arrest option

Suu Kyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay

Reuters Published 17.04.26, 01:04 PM
Aung San Suu Kyi

Aung San Suu Kyi Reuters

Myanmar has reduced the sentence of imprisoned ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Suu Kyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay, ranging from incitement and corruption to election fraud and violating a state secrets law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sentence has been cut by one-sixth, but it remains unclear whether the Nobel Peace Prize winner will be allowed to serve the rest of her sentence under house arrest, the lawyer said.

Also Read

Myanmar's new President Min Aung Hlaing has approved an amnesty for 4,335 prisoners, state television reported on Friday, the third such move in the past six months.

Amnesties typically take place in Myanmar each year to mark Independence Day in January and New Year in April. A spokesperson for the military-backed government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Min Aung Hlaing staged a military coup against a democratically elected government led by Suu Kyi in 2021, plunging the country into turmoil.

He was elected president on April 3 in polls that were widely criticised by international observers as neither free nor fair.

RELATED TOPICS

Corruption Fraud
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delimitation devil in detail, critics say as Centre push sparks angst in South, fear in Opposition

The long-awaited exercise of redrawing constituencies and increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 to up to 850 seats, based on the 2011 Census, has opened a can of worms
In this screengrab from a video posted on April 17, 2026, Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, delivers a statement during the UN General Assembly Debate, in New York.
Quote left Quote right

India reiterated that impeding freedom of navigation and commerce in Hormuz is unacceptable

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT